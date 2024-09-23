Intermountain Park City Hospital celebrating 15th anniversary

Intermountain Park City Hospital first opened its doors in Quinn’s Junction on Sept. 15 2009, drastically cutting travel times to medical care in the Wasatch Back.

At the time there were around 100 dedicated medical staff at the facility. But it has grown tremendously since then, now employing over 700 medical staff.

The hospital has expanded to add an ICU, a new pediatric unit and a new surgery center along with other additions.

Park City Hospital President Lori Weston says they’re currently in the design phase to expand once again.

“We are going to be expanding on the backside of the building,” Weston said. “We will be expanding our emergency room trauma and also our surgery imaging and lab areas. We have really outgrown those spaces. We will be adding trauma-based pediatric ER rooms and safe behavioral health rooms in that new addition. And then will also be building out a cancer center.”

The hospital added chemotherapy services last year, and Weston says they plan to provide medical and radiation oncology along with radiation therapy in 2025.

The Park City Hospital is currently a trauma level four , which means that all staff are trained in advanced trauma life support.

Weston says they hope to increase services to upgrade to trauma level three care.

“That’s going to take a lot of growth, which doesn’t mean we can’t get there,” Weston said. “The Murray hospital is trauma level one, and at that level you really have to have heart surgeries, you have to have neurosurgery for the brain and those other types of support services at the hospital. So the future may get us there, but right now we’ll be striving for that trauma level three.”

Weston says hospital staff are holding numerous celebrations this month to celebrate the complex’s 15 years of service.