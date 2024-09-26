Park City Gallery Stroll to feature free live music

The Friday, Sept. 27 event will double as the council’s annual music stroll in partnership with Mountain Town Music.

Most of the galleries on Main Street will be open for strollers to visit, along with two galleries in the Prospector area: Create PC, which features local artists’ work and the JG Art at the Prospect.

Nine galleries will also feature free, live music. The lineup includes:



Beacon Street Jazz at Create PC

Kate Chanson at the Meyer Gallery

Aspen Anonda at JG Art at the Prospect

Debra Fotheringham at Davis Beavis Fine Art

Chrome Street at Gallery MAR

TJ Gurn at Summit Gallery

Karlie McKinnon at Susan Swartz Studios

2 Book Trilogy at the Trove Gallery

Ben Weiss at Mountain Trails Gallery

Friday’s gallery stroll with live music begins at 6 p.m.

Also coming up is the annual Snow Globe Stroll on Main Street and at Canyons Village. In collaboration with the Historic Park City Alliance and Canyons Village Management Association, the event features work from local artists displayed in five gondolas and seven snow globes.

The deadline for artists to apply to decorate the globes and gondolas is Oct. 16.