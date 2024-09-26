© 2024 KPCW

Park City Gallery Stroll to feature free live music

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 26, 2024 at 4:13 PM MDT
Monthly gallery stroll features new exhibit at Kimball Art Center.
Park City Gallery Association
/
Facebook
Each month the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County host a gallery stroll, and September’s will feature something extra special.

The Friday, Sept. 27 event will double as the council’s annual music stroll in partnership with Mountain Town Music.

Most of the galleries on Main Street will be open for strollers to visit, along with two galleries in the Prospector area: Create PC, which features local artists’ work and the JG Art at the Prospect.

Nine galleries will also feature free, live music. The lineup includes:

  • Beacon Street Jazz at Create PC
  • Kate Chanson at the Meyer Gallery
  • Aspen Anonda at JG Art at the Prospect
  • Debra Fotheringham at Davis Beavis Fine Art
  • Chrome Street at Gallery MAR
  • TJ Gurn at Summit Gallery
  • Karlie McKinnon at Susan Swartz Studios
  • 2 Book Trilogy at the Trove Gallery
  • Ben Weiss at Mountain Trails Gallery
FULL INTERVIEW: Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Marketing Manager Kendall Kelley and Maren Mullin of Gallery Mar

Friday’s gallery stroll with live music begins at 6 p.m.

Also coming up is the annual Snow Globe Stroll on Main Street and at Canyons Village. In collaboration with the Historic Park City Alliance and Canyons Village Management Association, the event features work from local artists displayed in five gondolas and seven snow globes.

The deadline for artists to apply to decorate the globes and gondolas is Oct. 16.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver