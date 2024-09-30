© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Mountain Bike Team wins Region 1 championship

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 30, 2024 at 2:34 PM MDT
Park City Mountain Bike Team celebrates its Region 1 victory after a win in Beaver City.
Park City Schools Mountain Bike Team
/
Facebook
Park City Mountain Bike Team celebrates its Region 1 victory after a win in Beaver City.

Park City High School Mountain Bike Team is on its way to a second state championship title after a victory in Beaver City over the weekend.

At Saturday’s competition, Park City took first in the Region 1 category ahead of Davis and Weber high schools. The team’s success over the four races this season earns them the Region 1 champion title.

In the freshman JV-A boy’s race, all Park City’s riders were top 16 finishers in the field of 42 athletes.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, head Coach Pete Stoughton said many riders have discovered the advantages that come with racing as a team and cheering each other on. He said many female and younger riders moved up more than 10 spots during the competition.

The Miners will travel to Cedar City for the Utah High School Cycling League State Championships Oct. 18 and 19.

Stoughton doesn’t yet know how many athletes will travel, but hopes it will be one of Park City’s largest showings at the statewide contest.

Park City High School’s state title last year was its first since 2015.
Tags
Park City High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver