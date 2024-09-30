Park City Mountain Bike Team wins Region 1 championship

At Saturday’s competition, Park City took first in the Region 1 category ahead of Davis and Weber high schools. The team’s success over the four races this season earns them the Region 1 champion title.

In the freshman JV-A boy’s race, all Park City’s riders were top 16 finishers in the field of 42 athletes.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, head Coach Pete Stoughton said many riders have discovered the advantages that come with racing as a team and cheering each other on. He said many female and younger riders moved up more than 10 spots during the competition.

The Miners will travel to Cedar City for the Utah High School Cycling League State Championships Oct. 18 and 19.

Stoughton doesn’t yet know how many athletes will travel, but hopes it will be one of Park City’s largest showings at the statewide contest.

Park City High School’s state title last year was its first since 2015.