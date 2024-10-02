Park City seeks residents to guide future in general plan update

Last updated in 2014, Park City is drafting a new general plan to identify how the area should evolve and develop in the coming decade and beyond.

Residents are encouraged to share their perspectives about specific challenges and opportunities in their neighborhoods.

Park City is seeking 30 volunteers total; three people from 10 separate neighborhoods, including Prospector, Park Meadows, Old Town and Thaynes.

Residents will serve on neighborhood advisory committees to provide feedback about what the general plan should include.

The general plan update is expected to span a 10-month period. Committee members can expect to spend a few hours each month on the general plan until the conclusion of the project.

A map of neighborhood boundaries and information about how to apply for the general plan committees can be found here.