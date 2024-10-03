Upper Main Street closed for Park City water main replacement into November

This week crews began installing a new water main line from Fifth Street to the top of Main Street.

Construction is ongoing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday to Friday.

A portion of upper Main Street will be closed during work hours. Drivers will be detoured onto Swede Alley.

People in the area can also expect a bit of increased noise during construction.

All Old Town parking will be free during the project expected to last until Nov. 20, wrapping up just before Thanksgiving. Park City Public Utilities Engineer Griffin Lloyd said the end date will depend on weather conditions.

“It’s not really dependent on if we’re getting any snow, it’s just the colder weather,” Lloyd said.

The first phase of construction ended in June. The work was originally slated to resume in the spring of 2025. But Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks said Main Street businesses preferred an expedited timeline in an effort to limit sidewalk closures next summer.

