Park City Mountain parking prices to increase this winter

A daily parking reservation at the Main, First Time and Silver King lots will cost $28 this winter, a slight increase from $26.65 last season.

However, the rate to park at the Mountain Village garage will remain the same at $46 with fees.

Parking reservations will not be required until a few weeks into the ski season, on Dec. 9.

Park City Mountain is scheduled to open Nov. 22, the weekend before Thanksgiving, weather permitting.

Skiers and riders can begin purchasing parking reservations Nov. 8.

Reservations are only required between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Vehicles with four of more occupants can park for free but still require a reservation.

Free parking will continue to be available at the Canyons Village Cabriolet lot.

Reservations and more information is available here.

Text PARK to (435) 244-7169 to opt in to receive text alerts about parking at Park City Mountain.