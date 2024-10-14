© 2024 KPCW

Park City Mountain parking prices to increase this winter

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 14, 2024 at 1:59 PM MDT
Park City Mountain parking
KPCW
Park City Mountain paid parking reservations open for sale Nov. 8

Park City Mountain Village parking reservations will become available starting Nov. 8.

A daily parking reservation at the Main, First Time and Silver King lots will cost $28 this winter, a slight increase from $26.65 last season.

However, the rate to park at the Mountain Village garage will remain the same at $46 with fees.

Parking reservations will not be required until a few weeks into the ski season, on Dec. 9.

Park City Mountain is scheduled to open Nov. 22, the weekend before Thanksgiving, weather permitting.

Skiers and riders can begin purchasing parking reservations Nov. 8.

Reservations are only required between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Vehicles with four of more occupants can park for free but still require a reservation.

Free parking will continue to be available at the Canyons Village Cabriolet lot.

Reservations and more information is available here.

Text PARK to (435) 244-7169 to opt in to receive text alerts about parking at Park City Mountain.

Corrected: October 14, 2024 at 4:20 PM MDT
A previous version of this article contained incorrect pricing information.
