Upper Park City Main Street closed for water line construction

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 21, 2024 at 3:05 PM MDT
Upper Main Street from 4th Street to Swede Alley will be closed through Nov. 20.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Upper Main Street from 4th Street to Swede Alley will be closed through Nov. 20.

The accelerated second phase of Park City’s Main Street Water Line Replacement project will continue through Nov. 20.

During work hours the road will be closed to vehicle traffic from 4th Street at Chimayo up to the top of Main at the intersection of Swede Alley.

The sidewalks will remain open.

During construction, the city is offering free parking throughout Old Town, with the exception of Halloween on Main.

On Halloween, all construction will be paused and equipment will be moved off the street to allow for pedestrians and the city's annual Howl-O-Ween event.

Phase II will continue in Spring 2025. More information on the water project can be found here.

