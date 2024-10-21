Upper Park City Main Street closed for water line construction

During work hours the road will be closed to vehicle traffic from 4th Street at Chimayo up to the top of Main at the intersection of Swede Alley.

The sidewalks will remain open.

During construction, the city is offering free parking throughout Old Town, with the exception of Halloween on Main.

On Halloween, all construction will be paused and equipment will be moved off the street to allow for pedestrians and the city's annual Howl-O-Ween event.

Phase II will continue in Spring 2025. More information on the water project can be found here.