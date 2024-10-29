© 2024 KPCW

Highway 40 Exit 2 on-ramp set to reopen

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published October 29, 2024 at 1:38 PM MDT
Exit 2 on-ramp on the eastbound side of U.S. Highway 40 (above) will reopen Tuesday.
The Highway 40 on-ramp at exit 2 will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 29 in time for afternoon and evening travelers.

The on-ramp has been closed since construction on the Silver Summit roundabout Project started in June. Summit County Project Engineer Mike Kendell said the Utah Department of Transportation reviewed the project and approved the reopening of the Exit 2 onramp.

The goal of the project is to stop traffic from backing up onto U.S. 40 which sometimes reaches as far back as Interstate 80.

The long-term project has multiple phases to increase connectivity and pedestrian safety.

In the next three to five years, the county will expand the roundabout on the east side, too. Farther down the road, Kendell said the intersection of the Old Highway 40 frontage road and state Route 248 will be moved a few hundred feet east to improve safety.

The first phase of the Silver Summit Roundabout Project began June 17 and is expected to finish in late fall.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller