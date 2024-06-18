Construction begins on Silver Summit roundabout

The first phase of the project involves work on the west side of the highway overpass connecting Silver Creek Village and Promontory to Trailside and Highland Drive.

The goal of the project is to stop traffic from backing up onto U.S. 40 which sometimes reaches as far back as Interstate 80. Last year, Summit County installed the stop lights as a temporary solution to relieve the congestion.

The first stage of work will affect drivers exiting and entering Highway 40 at exit 2 and traveling on the overpass.

The long-term project has multiple phases to increase connectivity and pedestrian safety.

In the next three to five years, the county will expand the roundabout on the east side, too. Summit County Project Engineer Mike Kendell said it will be similar in size to Jeremy Ranch’s roundabout. This year, the goal is to finish the western roundabout by late fall.

Farther down the road, Kendell said they’re moving the intersection of the Old Highway 40 frontage road and state Route 248 a few hundred feet east.

“There's not a lot of room to merge left into that turn lane, so this project is moving that interchange location about 300 feet to the east,” he said. “That will help with providing queue length and improve the safety by allowing cars more time to make that turn.”

He also said it should give drivers turning from Old Highway 40 onto state Route 248 better lines of sight. The primary reason is safety, but it may also benefit circulation.