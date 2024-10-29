Mountain Town Music recreates ‘The Last Waltz’

The Band is an iconic musical quartet formed in 1967 with four Canadians and one American. The group’s most popular songs included, “The Weight,” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”

The Band performed its farewell concert Nov. 25, 1976, and footage from the event was released in 1978 as the concert film, “The Last Waltz,” directed by Martin Scorsese.

FULL INTERVIEW: Brian Richards and Ryan Walsh of Mountain Town Music Listen • 8:22

Brian Richards, the executive director of Mountain Town Music said that local Utah musicians will recreate that concert on Saturday, Nov. 2.

“We're inviting the community out because it's the Saturday before election day. Winter is coming soon, and too often than not once winter hits, we never see our friends, our neighbors, our community. And so, we wanted to really celebrate all that is awesome about this community," Richards said. "A lot of people haven't been in the Marquis since they renovated it, and so this gets people in the door and an opportunity to check out what is the coolest live music venue.”

In addition to the five band members, a number of other local musicians will fill in the cameo appearances that were part of the final show, including local Ryan Walsh.

“These special guests are representing some of those folks," Walsh said. “For my role, I'm performing 'Dry Your Eyes' by Neil Diamond. It was on an album produced by Robbie Robertson. So, Neil Diamond, just was a walk on. He performs the song and disappears and comes back for the finale, when Bob Dylan does his super set in the in the show.”

Other local musicians stepping in for cameo roles include Kate Sonson, Alicia Stockman, Dana Williams, Junior Richard, Sarah DeGraw, and Rick Gerber.

The Last Waltz happens on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Marquis Park City. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.