Live PC Give PC donations exceed $5M

Friday was the 14th annual Live PC Give PC event, a 24-hour day of giving. More than 130 nonprofits participated — the most in the event’s history.

The goal was to raise $5 million and engage at least 7,300 donors. One of these goals was met; the event raised over $5.1 million with 7,042 donors. The Park City Community Foundation Vice President of equity and impact Diego Zegarra said this is still impressive for a community of Park City’s size.

“We're looking for community engagement and participation, and we've seen that number grow year to year. And we are so happy to see that that is still happening, and so many people showing up.” he said.

The community foundation organizes Live PC Give PC, from training nonprofit staff, managing the dashboard, advertising and identifying sponsors to help pay for it.

Zegarra said one nonprofit has been at the forefront in terms of donors for years, and this year is no exception.

“We see Mountain Trails Foundation at the top with 902 unique donors, which is unbelievable,” he said. “We know how critical they are to our community and how important their work is. So everybody shows up for them on that day.”

Summit Land Conservancy came in second place with 715 donors and Park City Education Foundation ranked third with 705 donors.

The foundation also supports competition among participants to improve their performance by dividing them into mission-based categories. Cash prizes, totaling $37,000, will be awarded to the top three nonprofits in each category.

Prizes will also be awarded to nonprofits with the most donor growth from 2023 to 2024 and to the organization that showed the most Live PC Give PC Spirit leading up to and on the event.

“We really want to recognize smaller nonprofits that are putting in the work and putting in the hours to capture more donors and to engage with more community members,” Zegarra said.

Zegarra said it’s also not too late to give.

“Much like Lindsey Vonn returning to the sport at age 40 , it is never too late to come back, and it's never too late to give. So, Live PC Give PC continues,” he said.

Donations can be made directly to organizations or at the Live PC Give PC website.