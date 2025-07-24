Francis woodworking and floral business fire under investigation

Fire crews from South Summit, Park City and Wasatch County contained the flames to the shop and florist building and a storage shed.

A nearby power line was affected by the fire, but the company's Spring Hollow Road showroom appeared unburnt. Firefighters were still monitoring the scene by midday July 24.

The cause of the blaze isn't yet clear and South Summit fire officials weren't immediately available for comment. Bystanders say owners Dusty and Raychel Hatch were out of the state when it started. No injuries have been reported.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Community members gathered around the scene while firefighters worked to keep flames at bay.

The Hatch family helped organize support for firefighters during the large Yellow Lake wildland fire in 2024.

Frontier Woodworks staged laundry pick-up and dropoff in its front yard for the Yellow Lake firefighters camped in the rodeo grounds across the street.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Wasatch County Fire District and Park City Fire District assisted with the response. Park City's engine used a ladder and hose to spray water over the building.

Frontier Woodworks specializes in custom doors and employs around a dozen people locally. The Farmhouse Florist is located in the front of the main building that caught fire.

Residents had donated more than $6,000 to an online fundraiser for the business hours after the fire began.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Spring Hollow Road was closed while fire crews responded.

It’s the second local business to go up in flames in less than a year. The Blazzard Lumber Co. mill, 3 miles north on state Route 32 in Kamas, was a total loss in a November 2024 fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.