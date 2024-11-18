Utah State Bar names Park City attorney ‘Lawyer of the Year’

Park City Municipal announced Monday that Plane won the prestigious award for her leadership in public service.

As city attorney, Plane leads Park City government on legal matters related to running a city, by ensuring policies and operations are appropriately governed by law.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have someone with Margaret’s talent and character serving as our city attorney,” Park City Mayor Nann Worel said in a statement. “This recognition by the Utah State Bar is reflected in the tremendous contributions she continues to provide to Park City Municipal, our residents, and the legal community statewide.”

In addition to her municipal role, Plane has served as President of Women Lawyers of Utah, a member of the Utah Judicial Council, and a member of the Utah Supreme Court’s Oversight Committee for the Office of Professional Conduct.

Plane has served as city attorney for Park City since 2019. She oversees a staff of seven full-time and two part-time employees.