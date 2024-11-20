Park City turkey drive to serve thousands of local families

Last year, Park City Board of Realtors Philanthropic Foundation donated 2,500 turkeys to feed families in the Wasatch Back and beyond.

Organizer JanaLee Jacobsen says, so far, the organization has 4,000 birds to distribute. It’s now asking the community for help to raise $100,000 to finish the feast.

“We have been able to get enough funds to start getting the side dishes for those turkeys,” she said. “So right now, we don't have the funds to give enough for 4,000 families, but we're getting there.”

Jacobsen says 1,800 of the turkeys will go to the Park City Christian Center to distribute. Others will go to local organizations around the Wasatch Back and to families in Salt Lake and central Utah.

Board members will be at The Market at Park City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday to collect donations. You can also help fill a plate by donating online.