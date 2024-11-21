Owners to list Town Lift Plaza for $27M amid Vail lawsuit

The Sweeney family, who has owned the property for decades, announced its intention to sell the Town Lift Plaza earlier this month. The move came after the family sued Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts in 3rd District Court Nov. 7.

The Sweeneys argue Vail violated the decades-old lease governing their land at the base of Town Lift. The longtime local family is concerned about potential legal risks after a personal injury lawsuit was filed against them last year. They say, per the agreement, Vail must shield them from liability and claim Vail is not.

Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh said the Town Lift will continue to operate now and in the future through longstanding and long-term rights in the property.

So far, no court date has been set.

In the meantime, Pat Sweeney told KPCW they plan to list the property for $27 million in December. His nephew, Robert Sweeney, will be the commercial listing agent.

The Sweeneys made a $64 million sale in 2019, when Park City Municipal bought the family’s land on Treasure Hill to establish a conservation easement.

That year Park City voters approved a $48 million bond to buy the 105 acres to block a proposed development consisting of condos and a high-rise hotel.