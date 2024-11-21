© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Owners to list Town Lift Plaza for $27M amid Vail lawsuit

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 21, 2024 at 6:30 PM MST
Town Lift Plaza, Nov. 21, 2024.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Town Lift Plaza, Nov. 21, 2024.

The owners of the Town Lift Plaza on Park City’s Main Street plan to sell the property with a listing price of $27 million.

The Sweeney family, who has owned the property for decades, announced its intention to sell the Town Lift Plaza earlier this month. The move came after the family sued Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts in 3rd District Court Nov. 7.

The Sweeneys argue Vail violated the decades-old lease governing their land at the base of Town Lift. The longtime local family is concerned about potential legal risks after a personal injury lawsuit was filed against them last year. They say, per the agreement, Vail must shield them from liability and claim Vail is not.

Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh said the Town Lift will continue to operate now and in the future through longstanding and long-term rights in the property.

So far, no court date has been set.

In the meantime, Pat Sweeney told KPCW they plan to list the property for $27 million in December. His nephew, Robert Sweeney, will be the commercial listing agent.

The Sweeneys made a $64 million sale in 2019, when Park City Municipal bought the family’s land on Treasure Hill to establish a conservation easement.

That year Park City voters approved a $48 million bond to buy the 105 acres to block a proposed development consisting of condos and a high-rise hotel.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta
Related Content