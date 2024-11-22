Park City moving forward with new transportation programs

One of the winter’s new pilot programs is a vanpool service offered by the rental car company Enterprise .

Park City employers will now be able to establish vanpool groups for employees who live in the Wasatch Back with similar commutes. The city will offer $750 subsidies per van per month to businesses that want to utilize the program.

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly said the city is budgeting $80,000 for the pilot project this winter.

“This is a program where they basically rent the vans for the winter, and their employees would be able to carpool into town,” Toly said. “[The vans] go up to about 15 passengers, so potentially taking 15 cars off the road.”

The city is also exploring a local taxi reimbursement program. Residents who live more than half a mile from the nearest bus stop would be eligible for a $10 reimbursement per trip with local taxi companies.

“We’re trying to decide whether you’d be able to call Lyft or Uber as well,” she said.

To help public transit riders when they come to Main Street, Park City has installed new storage lockers in the Old Town Transit Center. The lockers are big enough to hold ski boots and a helmet. They cost $1 per hour with a daily maximum of $10.

The transportation department has also moved to using the Transit mobile app for riders to plan trips and track buses. The app is also used by High Valley Transit and the Utah Transit Authority in Salt Lake City.

The department said it will continue to support the MyStop app as well.