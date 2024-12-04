Park City Ride On program to reduce traffic, offer prizes for riders

It rewards commuters for taking transit, carpooling or biking to work.

Prizes include $1,500 for the top rider.

The winter program runs through March 31.

Park City Transit will host two winter kickoff events for riders. The first is Monday, Dec. 9, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Richardson Flat park-and-ride. The other is Thursday, Dec. 12, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ecker Hill park-and-ride.

There will be free breakfast, hot beverages and swag from local businesses.

A link to sign up and track rewards can be found here.