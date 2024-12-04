Park City Ride On program to reduce traffic, offer prizes for riders
Park City Transit is encouraging locals and visitors to take free public transportation this winter with its Ride On commuter rewards program.
It rewards commuters for taking transit, carpooling or biking to work.
Prizes include $1,500 for the top rider.
The winter program runs through March 31.
Park City Transit will host two winter kickoff events for riders. The first is Monday, Dec. 9, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Richardson Flat park-and-ride. The other is Thursday, Dec. 12, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ecker Hill park-and-ride.
There will be free breakfast, hot beverages and swag from local businesses.
A link to sign up and track rewards can be found here.