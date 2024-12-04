Park City Transit switching to winter bus schedule

Park City Transit will officially move to its winter schedule Sunday, Dec. 8.

That means the Red, Blue and Green buses will increase to 15-minute frequency during peak times, mostly between 9 a.m and 6 p.m. Those routes will run every 30 minutes during off-peak times.

Bus lines including the Yellow, Orange, Purple and Teal will continue to run every half an hour.

Park City is debuting new bus routes from Richardson Flat, a parking lot with more than 700 spaces located close to Highway 40. The city hopes to decrease vehicle congestion by encouraging skiers and workers to park outside of town and take buses into Old Town and the local ski resorts.

The new Park City Mountain Express bus will run directly from Richardson Flat to Park City Mountain Village, with stops at the high school and Park City Heights. The new Deer Valley Express bus will run directly to the Snow Park base with stops at Park City Heights and the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive.

The ski buses will run every 30 minutes throughout the day, increasing to every 15 minutes during mornings and afternoons.

The city will continue to run the Silver bus, which runs between Richardson Flat and the Old Town Transit Center every 40 minutes.

The Tan bus - which goes from the PC MARC through Park Meadows to Fresh Market, Park City Mountain, Old Town, Snow Park and Silver Lake - will continue to run every two hours between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The full rider guide with times and information about all bus routes can be found here.

Riders can schedule a trip and track buses in real-time on the Transit mobile app.