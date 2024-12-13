© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City parking rates to increase to winter prices

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 13, 2024 at 5:00 PM MST
Main Street parking, which is currently restricted to a max of three hours, will cost $3 per hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $5 per hour from 5 p.m. to midnight under the changes.
Parker Malatesta
Main Street parking, which is currently restricted to a max of three hours, will cost $3 per hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $5 per hour from 5 p.m. to midnight under the changes.

Drivers will pay more to park in Park City starting Monday when prices increase to winter peak season rates.

The fees will go up at all parking lots in town and street parking on Main Street and Swede Alley.

The Flag Pole lot will remain employee permit only for Old Town employees, businesses and those with carpool permits.

The upper and lower Sandrige lots will remain free with a 24-hour maximum time limit.

Winter parking prices will remain in effect through April 16.

Parking rates and more information is available here.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver