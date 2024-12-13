Park City parking rates to increase to winter prices
Drivers will pay more to park in Park City starting Monday when prices increase to winter peak season rates.
The fees will go up at all parking lots in town and street parking on Main Street and Swede Alley.
The Flag Pole lot will remain employee permit only for Old Town employees, businesses and those with carpool permits.
The upper and lower Sandrige lots will remain free with a 24-hour maximum time limit.
Winter parking prices will remain in effect through April 16.
Parking rates and more information is available here.