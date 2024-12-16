Park City Mountain $28 parking rates in effect

Reservations are required at the base area until 1 p.m. daily.

Through April 1, it’s $28 to park at the Main, First Time and Silver King lots. However, parking is free for vehicles with four or more people. Reservations are still required.

Free parking is available at the Canyons Village Base Area Cabriolet lot, all High Valley Transit park-n-ride locations including Richardson Flat, Ecker Hill and Park City High School on weekends and holidays.

Park City Mountain is spinning 15 of its 41 lifts across both base areas. Skiers and riders at the Village Base area now have two options to reach the top of the mountain with the Silverload and Crescent lifts opening this week.

Town Lift also recently opened, giving skiers access to the area from Main Street.

Deer Valley also has 15 lifts open giving skiers access to Little Baldy Peak, Bald Eagle, Bald and Flagstaff mountains

Deer Valley’s new East Village area opens to skiers Dec. 18, weather permitting.