Police identify woman killed in Kearns Blvd. crash

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 20, 2024 at 11:45 AM MST
The intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Cooke Drive, where police say a truck struck a woman Thursday morning.
Google Maps
The intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Cooke Drive, where police say a truck struck a woman Thursday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday after being hit by a truck while attempting to cross Kearns Boulevard in Park City.

Authorities said 55-year-old Catalina Alvarado Lopez of Park City was killed in the auto-pedestrian crash, which occurred about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The accident shut down traffic on Kearns Boulevard for several hours.

A GoFundMe page set up in memory of the woman says she moved to Park City over two decades ago because it reminded her of her hometown in Mexico. The page says Alvarado Lopez was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and leaves behind two children.

The incident on Kearns Boulevard Thursday occurred at the intersection of Cooke Drive, where there is not a marked pedestrian crossing zone. There is a pedestrian tunnel and a crosswalk nearby connecting the school district campus across state Route 248.

The driver involved stayed on scene and was cooperating with police Thursday.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta
