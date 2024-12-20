Police identify woman killed in Kearns Blvd. crash

Authorities said 55-year-old Catalina Alvarado Lopez of Park City was killed in the auto-pedestrian crash, which occurred about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The accident shut down traffic on Kearns Boulevard for several hours.

A GoFundMe page set up in memory of the woman says she moved to Park City over two decades ago because it reminded her of her hometown in Mexico. The page says Alvarado Lopez was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and leaves behind two children.

The incident on Kearns Boulevard Thursday occurred at the intersection of Cooke Drive, where there is not a marked pedestrian crossing zone. There is a pedestrian tunnel and a crosswalk nearby connecting the school district campus across state Route 248.

The driver involved stayed on scene and was cooperating with police Thursday.

