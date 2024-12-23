Santa to visit Park City early Christmas Eve
Santa will make Christmas Eve stops at Deer Valley and Park City Mountain as part of his holiday travels around the world.
The man in red will make his first visit of the day at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge base area from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
He will then travel to mid-mountain near Silver Lake Lodge from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Santa will also drop by Park City Mountain later in the evening at the resort’s annual Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade.
The event begins at 5:00 p.m. at Canyons Village with cookies, cocoa and live music before Park City’s Ski and Ride School team makes its way down the hill at 6 p.m.
Afterwards, St. Nick will make an appearance for photos before he delivers toys.