Santa to visit Park City early Christmas Eve

The man in red will make his first visit of the day at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge base area from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

He will then travel to mid-mountain near Silver Lake Lodge from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Santa will also drop by Park City Mountain later in the evening at the resort’s annual Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. at Canyons Village with cookies, cocoa and live music before Park City’s Ski and Ride School team makes its way down the hill at 6 p.m.

Afterwards, St. Nick will make an appearance for photos before he delivers toys.