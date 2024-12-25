Parkites wake up to white Christmas, more snow on the way

Snow is expected across all of northern Utah and most of central Utah by midday Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

About an inch of accumulation is expected in the valleys, with more snow at higher elevations.

Starting Friday morning, heavier mountain snow is in the forecast.

The weather service reports an atmospheric river moving east will turn to heavy snow in northern Utah this weekend.

The Upper Cottonwoods have a 70-90% chance of getting over a foot and a half of snow by Saturday night, and a 20-30% chance of getting over 30 inches.

In Park City, meteorologists predict an inch or two of snow Thursday, then another couple of inches overnight. Friday could add three to five inches of accumulation. A few more inches of snow could arrive Friday night and Saturday.

The Heber Valley will see smaller snow totals and warmer daytime temperatures.

The weather service says it’s also possible another storm could cross the region Sunday into Monday.

Overall, meteorologists say Utah’s northern mountains will see one to three feet over the course of the next five days.

The weather service recommends travelers slow down, prepare for traction restrictions on mountain roads, and check road conditions before heading out the door.