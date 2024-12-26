Deer Valley extends early opening days
Deer Valley will open its lifts an hour early until Jan. 4.
Originally, early chairlift access was set to end Jan. 1. But in a social media post Thursday, the resort said it plans to continue early access into the new year.
Lifts will begin spinning at 8 a.m. to give skiers an extra hour to enjoy the mountain.
After Jan. 4, the resort will open to skiers at 9 a.m.
