Deer Valley extends early opening days

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM MST
Skier goes down a run at Deer Valley Resort
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Deer Valley 2024-2025 opening day.

Deer Valley will open its lifts an hour early until Jan. 4.

Originally, early chairlift access was set to end Jan. 1. But in a social media post Thursday, the resort said it plans to continue early access into the new year.

Lifts will begin spinning at 8 a.m. to give skiers an extra hour to enjoy the mountain.

After Jan. 4, the resort will open to skiers at 9 a.m.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver