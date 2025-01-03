Weekend winter storm to bring heavy snow to Wasatch Back

The National Weather Service reports moderate to heavy snowfall for the Wasatch Back starting early Saturday morning. Up to two inches per hour could fall from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lighter accumulations will continue and slowly dissipate late Saturday into early Sunday.

The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for Park City and Heber from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Winter driving conditions are expected.

Park City and the Snyderville Basin could see 4 to 7 inches of snow. Those accumulations will be much lower in Heber, Coalville and Morgan.

Forecasts for the upper Cottonwood canyons show more than 20 inches of snow before the storm moves out Sunday.

Traction restrictions for vehicles are expected on mountain roads and canyons.

The Utah Snow Survey Program shows the state has about 98% of the normal amount of water stored in snow for this time of year after recent storms.

Here are real-time road conditions and weather updates .