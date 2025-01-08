Kimball Art Center exhibit celebrates Utah’s film industry

Called “Moving Pictures,” Executive Director Aldy Milliken said the exhibit celebrates Utah's film industry.

“It's basically an exploration of all the different ways in which visual artists explore film,” he said. “So film as a conceptual practice, like how there are stories made by films, or film as a medium, like the physical nature of film that we sometimes take for granted now that we use a lot of digital work.”

The exhibit features various mediums, including photography, sculptures and print processes like Matthew Barney's electroplating prints.

It’s open through the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and intentionally aligns with the film theme. Milliken said the exhibit is tailored to educated artists and the local community.