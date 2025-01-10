Park City rec. to test portable pickleball courts at Utah Film Studio

The Park City Planning Commission approved a permit Wednesday allowing the city’s recreation department to operate a temporary pickleball facility at the Utah Film Studio along Kearns Boulevard.

It allows for pickleball play at the film studio for three winters starting this season, from Nov. 1 to April 30.

The recreation department has been working to provide more court time for both tennis and pickleball players during the winter with the loss of outdoor court space.

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said they’ve ordered a portable, indoor pickleball court from the Har-Tru company. It comes with a $14,000 price tag.

“It’s a court that goes down over the existing surface, and the biggest thing that we have to ensure is that when we put that court down, we’re getting a consistent bounce across the whole court,” Fisher said. “We want to make sure, if we do this film studio, if we go through with it, that the playing experience is high-quality for the pickleball players.”

If the portable court passes the bounce test, Fisher said the facility could be open by mid-February.

All pickleball operations would move to the Utah Film Studio under the duration of the lease, leaving the PC MARC for tennis players.

Leasing a bay at the film studio is expected to cost the city $20,000 per month. However, a contract has not been finalized yet.

The temporary facility is seen as a short-term solution, as Park City considers building a permanent pickleball center in the Quinns Junction.