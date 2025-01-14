Sundance organizers say devastating Los Angeles wildfires won’t delay annual film festival

The wildfires in southern California have had an impact on Hollywood's awards season, forcing the Academy Awards and the Writers Guild of America to delay nominations.

The Critics Choice Awards were also postponed due to the fires, which as of Jan. 25 had killed at least 24 people and forced thousands of Angelinos to evacuate.

The disaster has burned over 40,000 acres and destroyed thousands of homes, including many owned by celebrities such as Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Jeff Bridges. Sundance Institute Founding Senior Director of Artist Programs Michelle Satter said on social media that her home also burnt down.

“Our heart goes out to everyone who’s experiencing loss during this devastating time in our city,” Satter said in the post . “Sending love and support and hoping we can all find a way forward.”

In a Monday letter to filmmakers and industry professionals, Sundance Film Festival Director Eugene Hernandez and acting CEO Amanda Kelso said the 2025 event will begin as planned on Jan. 23, in Park City, despite the devastation.

Hernandez and Kelso said their hearts are with everyone “affected by the unfolding tragedy.” The pair said they’ve had many conversations over the past several days with artists, volunteers, press, donors and staff.

Hernandez and Kelso said they have been “moved by the resilience amidst the devastating loss.”

The letter says: "Right now, we may mourn, but we also know it is important to carry on.”

The two Sundance officials said coming together at the 2025 festival will “empower and inspire us as we look into our future.”

Now in its 41-st year, the festival runs through Feb. 2, with events and film screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City.

This year’s festival could be one of the last in Utah, as Sundance considers moving to Boulder, Colorado or Cincinnati, Ohio as a new long-term home.

Single-film tickets for the 2025 festival are scheduled to go on-sale at 10 a.m. MT Thursday Jan. 16. Sundance says screenings sell out fast.

The full Jan. 13 letter from Sundance Film Festival Director Eugene Hernandez and acting CEO Amanda Kelso is posted below:

Dear Sundance Community,

We’re reaching out today about the ongoing, devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area. First and foremost, our hearts are with everyone in our Sundance Institute community and with all affected by the unfolding tragedy. Please know that you are not alone right now; our thoughts are with you in Southern California and beyond.

Over the past few days, we've had many conversations with artists, volunteers, industry/press, trustees, donors, partners, and staff. The losses we're witnessing and so many are experiencing are hard to fathom and deeply emotional. Yet, as we continue planning for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival—just 10 days away—we're moved by the resilience amidst the devastating loss.

You are vital, vibrant members of our Sundance community, and we know that many of you have been and are being impacted by the ongoing tragic fires. Our community has a history of coming together when passion and perseverance are needed most, drawing strength from the deep bonds that make us so resilient.

Right now, we may mourn, but we also know it is important to carry on. Soon, we'll gather for Sundance's 41st Festival to discover a new year of films and filmmakers. Despite the challenges so many are confronting, we're making our final preparations for this year's Festival, as in times like these, our mission to support artists, uplift their work, and connect to communities is paramount. While it may challenge us in many ways, coming together will also empower and inspire us as we look to our future. With that in mind, we invite you to connect with us in the days leading up to the Festival. If you have been affected by the fires, and feel able or are in a space where you can, please share your situation in this form so we can understand how our community has been impacted.

Sundance exists to discover artists, celebrate their work, and support storytelling that connects people through the power of film and we know that coming together as a community can be both healing and catalytic.

Please stay safe as you care for yourselves and each other.

Thinking of you,

Amanda Kelso, Acting CEO

Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival & Public Programming