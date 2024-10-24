What Boulder and Cincinnati have to offer Sundance

At first glance, it seems the two cities couldn’t be more different. One sits on the banks of the Ohio River; the other is tucked into the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. One is an outdoor destination; the other is home to some of the biggest corporations in the U.S.

What they have in common though, is a desire to make the legendary Sundance Film Festival a cornerstone of their growing arts and culture scenes, including independent film.

And their proposals have piqued considerable interest from festival organizers as they consider a move out of Utah, its home for 40 years.

“I think something that Boulder uniquely offers is that there is a really committed cinema audience here,” said Kelly Sears, a filmmaker and associate professor at the University of Colorado's Cinema Studies department. “The audience here really is so curious about films they don’t know and are open to so many forms of cinematic expression here. And I think that’s something that has been cultivated over decades and decades here that continues to grow.”

Allyson West is the founder of the Cindependent Film Festival, a local annual event showcasing the work of over 100 artists that began in Cincinnati in 2018.

“The differentiator is the people,” West said. “The people here live wonderful, vibrant lives full of interesting arts experiences that come and go, and they are basically like some of the best human beings I’ve ever met in all of my travels and all of my adventures.”

In April the Sundance Film Festival announced it would explore host locations outside of Park City, due to affordability concerns and to be more accessible to audiences.

To keep the festival in Utah, Park City has partnered with Salt Lake City to present a dual bid. Under their plan, more Sundance screenings and events would occur in Salt Lake as compared with the existing event footprint.

Along with Utah’s bid, Sundance recently named Boulder and Cincinnati as the two other finalists. A final decision about the ten-year contract, which would begin in 2027, is expected after the January festival next year.

On Boulder’s list of reasons to bring Sundance to the Mile High State: its University of Colorado campus is the longtime home of First Person Cinema . Founded in 1955, it showcases avant-garde film and video work and is considered the longest running university program of its kind in the world.

Parker Malatesta / KPCW

Sears said the university’s experimental approach to film is a perfect match for Sundance, especially the nonprofit’s labs, which aim to develop up-and-coming screenwriters and directors.

“I want my classes to be a place where we’re questioning how stories can be told, what films can look like, and what kind of voices get to tell them,” Sears said. “I think that’s really in line with a lot of the ethos that is embedded in the labs at the Sundance Institute.”

Sundance Film Festival founder Robert Redford and two of his children also have ties to Boulder – all three attended the University of Colorado.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission has also approved $1.5 million in state incentives to lure Sundance to Boulder.

In Cincinnati, officials have touted the area's affordability and accessibility for most of the U.S. population as reasons Sundance should move to Ohio.

Cincinnati has invested over $1 billion to revitalize its downtown core over the last several decades, funded in part by local corporations including Proctor & Gamble and Kroger.

Much of that investment has been spent redeveloping the Over the Rhine neighborhood, one of the largest, most intact urban historic districts in the U.S.

West said Over the Rhine’s numerous theaters would likely play a central role should Sundance choose to come to Cincinnati.

“I think that the city has the resources in place to create what the best festival map needs to be,” West said. “My guts are telling me that Cincinnati is a solid choice, and if anybody is questioning that choice, then they should come to Cincinnati and experience it for themselves.”

Parker Malatesta / KPCW

Cincinnati’s bid team has not announced that its offering Sundance any specific financial incentives.

The Utah committee leading negotiations with Sundance says it can provide the $4 million in financial assistance the festival currently receives through government entities, as well as $2 million cash and in-kind support from local, corporate, foundation and individual donors.

“The Sundance Film Festival belongs here in Utah—where it has thrived for more than four decades and where its heart beats the strongest," Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement to KPCW. "The Utah committee is hard at work, united in our vision to not only preserve the festival's rich legacy but to also reinvigorate it for the next generation of storytellers and audiences. We’re excited about the possibilities ahead and remain dedicated to ensuring Sundance remains a celebration of independent film right here in our beloved state.”