Park City Council to review land swap proposal

The land swap is being proposed by Redus Park City LLC, which holds property previously owned by United Park City Mines.

Redus wants to build seven housing units in upper Deer Valley in exchange for giving the city around 310 acres of land comprising different parcels . The residences would be built in two areas: near the Argent development in Empire Pass and in a separate property close to the Mid Mountain Trailhead.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the proposal would also give the city control of the Daly, Empire Pass and Mid Mountain Trailheads along with several historic mining structures.

“This is sort of the first step,” Dias said. “This is Redus coming through the front door and making this proposal. If council were interested, they would enter into a letter of intent with Redus, and then the full force and effect of our planning process, regulations and codes would be levied upon this proposal like it would any other proposal.”

On Thursday the council will also kick off the annual budget process by reviewing the city's sales tax revenues.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall following a closed session. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.