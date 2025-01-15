© 2025 KPCW

Single film Sundance tickets on sale Thursday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 15, 2025 at 5:13 PM MST
Jemal Countess
/
Sundance Institute

Single film tickets for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

In-person tickets are $35 per film, a $5 increase from last year. Online single film tickets for feature films and episodic projects are also $35 and a short films online pass is $50.

The 2025 festival runs from Wednesday, Jan. 23 to Sunday, Feb. 2.

All in-person ticket packages are sold out with the exception of the Express Pass Second Half package which gives moviegoers unlimited in-person screenings and priority access starting Jan. 29.

A link to purchase tickets can be found here.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver