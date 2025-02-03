Warm weather closes outdoor ice skating, halts Nordic grooming

Basin Recreation announced Monday crews will be monitoring the Willow Creek Pond but until further notice, the area is closed to ice skaters.

Park City Recreation has also closed the two skating rinks at City Park.

Park City Rec. operations director Mike Diersen said the town will need consistent freezing temperatures before the rinks can open again.

Rinks are expected to be closed through the end of this week.

The Mountain Trails Foundation is also reminding outdoor recreationists to be courteous when using the trails and to not post-hole or put ruts in the trails.

Basin Recreation will not be grooming its Nordic trails either. Laura Anthony with Mountain Trails said the area’s snow base is very thin.

“Trails are really disintegrating, at least the snow is at this point,” she said. “So be kind to the trails, and we can keep our fingers crossed that we will bring them back later this week or next.”

The National Weather Service predicts highs near or above 40 degrees through the end of the week with a chance of rain and snow starting Tuesday night.

For the latest grooming and trails reports, tune into KPCW daily at 7 a.m.