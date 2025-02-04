Park City Song Summit considers holding 2025 event in City Park

The Park City Song Summit was founded in 2019 and has held its annual event in a variety of locations including Canyons Village and Deer Valley. The multi-day event includes live performances, artist conversations and wellness activities.

Representatives from the event are scheduled to give a presentation to the Park City Council Thursday about holding the music festival in City Park. The decision rests with the council because the Song Summit wants to use city property, including the Jim Santy Auditorium at the library.

If the council expresses support for the move, the Song Summit can apply for an event permit which would be scheduled for a formal review in the spring.

According to a staff report, the Song Summit is proposing to hold its event on Aug. 15 and 16.

The report says the Song Summit has booked Canyons Village for the same dates as a backup plan.

Park City Song Summit Founder Ben Anderson said it's an "exploratory" meeting to see if a Park City location could work in 2025 or in future years.

The city council is scheduled to hold a work session on the event proposal Thursday at 4:50 p.m.

The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.