Alli Macuga, Nick Page represent Park City at Deer Valley World Cup

Nick Page grew up skiing the Champion run at Deer Valley that will be the world cup venue for the moguls competitions.

The 22-year-old has landed on the World Cup podium twice this season and is vying for a spot on the 2026 Olympic squad after competing for the U.S. in Beijing in 2022. Page spoke about the importance of the Deer Valley event Wednesday.

“This is the biggest event we ever see,” Page said. “It seriously is the Super Bowl of our year.”

Page said he’s learning to take advantage of the anxiety that comes with performing in front of family and friends.

“When I started in my World Cup career, this week was really polarizing,” he said. “It was really scary, in a way that… I wanted so badly to do well that I was paralyzed. And in the past couple years, I figured out how to transition that and use all of that pressure, that stress, into something much more beneficial for myself and really rise to that occasion.”

Moguls skier Alli Macuga, 21, hails from a family of Park City athletes. She’s hoping to bounce back at the world cup after crashing at last year’s event.

“I’m so nervous because I’m so excited,” Macuga said. “I want to go out there now and ski it. It’s such a fun place to be, and we’ll have that whole crowd there, so it makes it super special.”

Under the banner of the American flag, Page and Macuga will represent Deer Valley, as the resort’s only sponsored athletes.

The pair will be competing alongside international athletes at the moguls competition Thursday and dual moguls Saturday. The aerials competition is Friday. A full schedule for the Intermountain Health FIS World Cup at Deer Valley can be found here.