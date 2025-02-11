Proposed Bonanza Park development rules include limit on chain businesses, nightly rentals

Today the Bonanza Park neighborhood is largely autocentric, with large surface parking lots and a lack of trail connections.

The 200-acre neighborhood intersects with several major roads like Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue. Bonanza Park is also home to roughly 700 residents and includes many businesses including Park City’s main two grocery stores.

Park City Municipal A map of the Bonanza Park neighborhood.

City Hall recently solicited feedback from more than 1,500 residents through community meetings and online surveys about the area’s future. Responses showed strong support for local gathering spaces, affordable housing and enhanced bike and pedestrian connections.

Last year the city council approved a new small area plan, establishing a vision to create a more walkable, livable neighborhood.

It also serves as a guidepost for the planning commission, which is now working to draft new development rules that will carry out that vision of a more inclusive Bonanza Park.

The commission is working with a consultant to create an entirely new zoning district that will cover Bonanza Park.

Under the city’s existing rules, neighborhood buildings are limited to three stories. But under the new code the commission is reviewing, developers could build up to four stories if they provide enhancements, such as underground parking, reduced rent for local businesses, or a childcare facility.

Other draft amendments include a limit on chain businesses and nightly rentals.

Bonanza Park includes portions of three major trails - the McLeod Creek trail, Poison Creek trail and the Rail trail - however they do not connect within the interior of the neighborhood.

A revised code would establish a future trail network for cyclists and pedestrians to improve the area’s connectivity.

Park City Municipal A map of proposed future trail connections in Bonanza Park.

There is also language to encourage affordable housing development and incentives for parking reductions or underground parking.

The Park City Planning Commission will continue reviewing the proposal for a new zoning district at its meeting Wednesday, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here. The commission will hold a public hearing before continuing the discussion to March 12.

The commission is scheduled to do a final review on April 9, before voting on whether to recommend the draft code for the city council’s review.