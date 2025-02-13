© 2025 KPCW

Park City Performing Arts releases summer Concert on the Slopes lineup

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 13, 2025 at 3:56 PM MST
Park City Performing Arts' summer Concert Series, Concerts on the Slopes, is held on the Canyons Village stage near the Orange Bubble lift.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Park City Performing Arts' summer Concert Series, "Concerts on the Slopes" is held on the Canyons Village stage near the Orange Bubble lift.

Park City Performing Arts has announced some of the first acts for its Concerts on the Slopes this summer.

Tickets are on sale for the July show, “Strings on the Slopes” with violinist Caroline Campbell and pianist William Joseph.

Friday Park City Performing Arts will release tickets to the public for “80s Night Out!” A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes and Men Without Hats will bring concertgoers back to the ‘80s on July 25 at Canyons Village.

In August, country music band Diamond Rio plus Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms will grace the mountain stage. Tickets are available for those shows as well.

More concerts will be announced as the summer season approaches.
