Park City Council mixed on future of City Hall

At its annual retreat Friday, the Park City Council discussed the future of City Hall and whether another potential location would be viable.

The current City Hall was once Marsac Elementary School. It was built in the mid-1930s under various New Deal programs during the Great Depression.

The facility served Park City’s educational system until 1979. In 1983, Park City Municipal purchased the building and turned it into City Hall.

A 2009 renovation modernized the historic space, but city staff have said the building now has problems due to overcrowding and IT limitations.

Councilmembers Ryan Dickey and Tana Toly both said Friday they have no interest in moving City Hall.

Toly said it’s important the historic building remains owned by the city.

“Some things are just not for sale,” she said.

Both Councilmembers Jeremy Rubell and Ed Parigian didn’t have a strong opinion on how to move forward.

To start, Rubell said the city should make basic upgrades to keep the Marsac Building functioning at a high level.

Councilmember Bill Ciraco was an outlier. He expressed full support for examining a different location for City Hall.

“This isn’t about wanting to just spend a bunch of money to build a new city hall,” Ciraco said. “We have an opportunity to take one asset and trade it for a new, better asset, and that’s the way I’m looking at this.”

Park City Manager Matt Dias said next steps will involve issuing bids for the needed upgrades to City Hall.