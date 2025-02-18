Park City Sailing receives national honor for accessible, inclusive programs

Park City Sailing received the Outstanding Community Sailing Program of the Year Award at the 2025 U.S. Sailing Leadership Awards in Coronado, CA.

The award recognizes community sailing programs that have made a lasting positive impact on the local community and provide accessible, inclusive and high-quality sailing opportunities.

Park City Sailing Executive Director Scott VerMeriss said his team was honored.

“We were surprised, honored, excited,” he said. “It's just great because over the past, I'd say 16 years or so, we’ve just put blood, sweat and tears into this organization and it really goes out to all the people that have been involved.”

The honor is due in part to the organization’s high-quality programs, including racing, adaptive and recreational programs for people of all ages. VerMeriss said the award will help increase program participation.

“It helps put us on the map as well, because we're wanting people to know that we are running this thriving program, we're wanting to welcome people to come visit us and sail with us,” he said. “We would love to bolster our participation even more within our own community, but also nationwide.”

VerMerris said the award is also motivation to continue to evolve and improve programs. He said his team is adding a program director to increase the quality and safety of the junior sailing program. The team will also bolster the youth racing program with another dedicated director.

The organization is also working with Jordanelle State Park to increase boat yard space and in turn, expand its fleet of boats.