Urban Sailor Coffee to open Park City location

After spending years in digital marketing, Tyler Anderson founded Urban Sailor Coffee alongside his son during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did a sidecar motorcycle to start out with in 2020,” Anderson said. “Bought a hand built espresso machine from Italy and mounted it on this countertop that we built on top of this sidecar motorcycle… And it took off.”

Anderson said the mobile coffee station was a success at many events, including Park City’s Kimball Arts Festival.

Tyler Anderson The hybrid motorcycle.

In late 2021 Urban Sailor opened its first brick-and-mortar store near Sugar House Park, and later expanded to a second location in the Post District, a west-of-downtown Salt Lake City area that has seen significant redevelopment.

Anderson said he’s been considering a move to Park City for several years.

“Park City has been on our mind really since the Kimball Arts Festival of 2021,” he said. “We had a long line for three days, and we had a lot of residents that said, ‘hey, you guys would crush it up here with a coffee shop.’”

Urban Sailor plans to move into its third location in May. Located on Iron Horse Drive in Park City near the start of the Rail Trail, for years the property was the home of Ritual Chocolate.

Parker Malatesta / KPCW The old Ritual location (and future home of Urban Sailor Coffee) on Iron Horse Drive in Park City.

Ritual closed its doors in Park City in fall 2023 and moved permanently to the company’s facility along U.S. 189 in Wasatch County.

Anderson said he hopes Urban Sailor can provide a similar local experience, as opposed to the conglomerate Starbucks, which has a store down the street.

“I was a fan of the Ritual space there as well, and I can see why so many residents and locals really loved it,” he said. “We feel like we have big shoes to fill moving into that space.”

Anderson said he’s excited to have their coffee roaster front and center at the new Park City location, allowing patrons to watch the chemical process.