Deer Valley moving ahead with Park Peak lift, new beginner terrain

Deer Valley submitted an application to the city in 2023 to build the new lift along with over four miles of new beginner ski runs.

Last year the Park City Planning Commission approved a permit for the new lift, but Deer Valley deferred to submit another application for the terminal, storage building and pump house.

The commission unanimously approved the permit for those ancillary structures Wednesday, allowing the ski resort to build the new six-pack bubble lift this summer.

The lift will be called Pinyon Express.

The resort’s planning documents indicate the lift is over half a mile in length and will pick up skiers where the Trump run meets Ontario. It will travel over 600 vertical feet to the top of Park Peak, where Deer Valley plans to build a new lodge and gondola connecting to Snow Park and the new East Village base in Wasatch County.

Pinyon Express is being manufactured by Doppelmayr and has a capacity of 3,000 skiers per hour. There will be ten towers, ranging from 19 to 52 feet in height.

The project also involves removing over 10 acres of trees to create four miles of new circulating beginner terrain.

Deer Valley received permission from the commission Wednesday to slightly realign one run.

Resort spokesperson Susie English said construction will begin after the winter.

As part of its major expansion, Deer Valley plans to have Pinyon Express ready for winter 2025-2026 along with six other new lifts.