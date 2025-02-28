Annual Park City cardboard sled derby canceled amid lackluster snow year
Warm weather and a lack of snow have forced Park City Recreation to cancel its third annual cardboard sled derby.
The event was scheduled for Saturday on the hill next to the Park City Ice Arena.
Organizers said, despite efforts to move the event to the Library Field, they can’t groom the hill and worry the snow won’t hold up.
Participants are now invited to share photos of their sleds and costumes for Park City Recreation’s social media challenge. Honors will be awarded for the best designs.