Park City Community Foundation offers fifth annual equity, inclusion training

The goal of the six-month program is to teach individuals and community groups how to advance equity and inclusion within their organizations.

The training begins with a multi-day session led by the Center for Equity and Inclusion’s Hanif Fazal alongside Diego Zegarra and Sarah MacCarthy from the foundation.

The meeting will include discussions on best practices for Park City’s community, common challenges and case studies.

The cohort launch is May 19 with six follow-up sessions planned between June and October.

A link to apply is available here.