Park City Performing Arts releases start-studded summer concert lineup

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:39 PM MST
Big Nights Bright Stars summer concerts are put on by the Park City Institute at Canyons Village
Ari Ioannides
/
Park City Performing Arts
The Canyons Village stage during a Park City Performing Arts show.

Park City Performing Arts has released the full lineup for its 2025 Concerts on the Slopes summer series.

The series begins July 12 at Canyons Village with the Strings on the Slopes show featuring Caroline Campbell and William Joseph.

July shows will also include Mike Posner, Chris Botti and the ‘80s Night Out show featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes and Men Without Hats.

The Plain White T’s kick off the August shows before PCPA’s Country Weekend featuring Diamond Rio, Lukas Nelson with Molly Tuttle and Randy Houser.

Chris Janson, Blues Traveler and the Gin Blossoms will grace the stage on Aug. 23 and 28.

American country music singer and songwriter Clint Black wraps up the series Aug. 30 with a stop on his “Back on the Blacktop Tour.”

Tickets are available for some shows, including Strings on the Slopes and ‘80s Night Out.

Tickets go on sale for members first and then become available to the general public March 8.

A link to the full schedule is available here.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver