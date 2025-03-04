Survey says Parkites worry about traffic, tourism and growth

As part of its strategy to draft a new general plan, Park City recently conducted a statistically-valid survey of residents asking about their top concerns, values and other priorities.

Park City’s general plan was last updated in 2014. The general plan is an adopted policy that establishes a blueprint for the city’s future and lays the foundation for updates to the land management code, which governs development.

The late 2024 survey received over 450 responses, which were weighted to reflect the demographics of Park City residents in regard to age, gender, race and home ownership. Nearly 70% of respondents were full-time residents, with the remainder being part-time.

Over 70% of respondents said traffic and congestion is the biggest challenge facing Park City. Other concerns include balancing tourism and local quality of life, growth in the area and affordable housing options.

More than half of residents said preserving “a small-town feel” and “natural setting” should be the top goals the city should focus on. Making Park City more affordable and improving transportation options were also listed by roughly a third of survey takers.

When it comes to land use, residents want the city to prioritize parks and open space. Parkites also want to see more affordable housing, restaurants and bars.

Thirty-five percent of respondents said one focus should be redeveloping underutilized and outdated properties.

Residents want more walkability and a variety of new businesses, including child care facilities, grocery stores, local retail along with art and community spaces.

Overall, two-third of respondents say Park City should make it easier for residents to get around, even if it impacts the tourist experience.

Current and projected age demographics suggest that Park City has an aging population and a high percentage of empty nesters and senior households.

The full survey results can be found here.