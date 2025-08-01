Summit County mayors poised to finalize county council districts

At its first meeting in June, the Summit County Districting Commission drew five district boundaries with between 8,000 and 9,000 residents each.

The five areas are: the South Summit School District, North Summit School District-Silver Creek Estates, Park City proper, Pinebrook-Jeremy Ranch and the central and eastern Snyderville Basin.

The five members of the county council are all currently elected at large, but this year’s House Bill 356 changed that.

Passed near the very end of the 2025 General Session, it required Summit County to form the districting commission and adopt new voter boundaries by October.

The commission is comprised of Summit County’s mayors, including the mayor of Hideout, a representative of the unincorporated county and the county clerk, who is a non-voting member.

Supporters of HB356 have said it will increase partisan and geographic representation on what is historically a mostly blue council. Its detractors call it a partisan power-grab with minimal public input.

Public comment won’t be taken at the districting commission meeting Aug. 4. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction and will be streamed on Zoom.

If the districting commission votes on the map, the county council still gets the final say. Under HB356, there must be a public hearing before the council votes on the commission’s recommendations.