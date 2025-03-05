‘Succession’ showrunner shooting new HBO film in Park City

The HBO original film is being written, directed and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, who won four Emmy awards for his work on the TV show “Succession.”

The film, which does not yet have a title, will be Armstrong’s feature directorial debut. A synopsis of its storyline reads: “A group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.”

Production on the movie begins this month in Park City and it’s scheduled to be released in the spring.

The cast includes the Oscar-nominated actor Steve Carell, best known for his role as Michael Scott in the NBC show “The Office.”

Jason Schwartzman, who made his debut in Wes Anderson’s 1998 film “Rushmore,” will also star.

Other cast members include Emmy nominee Ramy Youssef of “Poor Things,” and Cory Michael Smith, who was recently in “Saturday Night” and “May December.”

The film is Jesse Armstrong’s first project since “Succession” ended its four season run. The family drama won widespread acclaim for its satirical take on corporate media.