Park City Mountain’s final lift opens midway through season after repairs

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:03 PM MST
The Pioneer lift is on the Mountain Village side of Park City Mountain.
Jack Loosmann
/
Park City Mountain
The Pioneer lift is on the Mountain Village side of Park City Mountain.

Park City Mountain’s Pioneer lift is now open for the 2024-2025 season.

The lift opened midway through the season Wednesday after it broke during a preseason inspection.

Park City Mountain spokesperson Emily McDonald told KPCW the resort’s lift maintenance team regularly performs rigorous preseason inspections on all lifts.

She said all of the terrain off the lift has been accessible via McConkeys or Thaynes but now the resort can officially say all 41 of its lifts are open for the season.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
