Deer Valley unveils new season pass options for 2025-2026 ski season

Deer Valley will continue to offer its unlimited season pass with no blackout dates. Unlimited pass prices vary depending on age, but the cost to adults 23 and older is $3,700.

Next season Deer Valley will offer a new select pass starting at $2,900. The difference is that the select pass includes peak blackout dates, which means skiers won’t have access over the holidays and on select weekends in January, February and March.

Unlimited and select pass holders are also eligible to register for an Ikon Pass at a reduced cost of $400.

Deer Valley’s midweek pass, priced at $1,900, offers access Monday through Friday.

Existing unlimited and midweek pass holders are eligible for a discounted renewal rate.

Deer Valley is also debuting a Utah limited pass, exclusively for Beehive State residents. At a price of $1,400, it offers resort access Monday through Friday with blackout dates. Proof of Utah residency is required.

Compare Deer Valley passes here.

Season passes for next winter are scheduled to go on sale Thursday, March 13. Ikon Pass sales also start that day.

The mega pass, distributed by Deer Valley owner Alterra, offers access to over 60 ski areas, including several in Utah - Solitude, Brighton, Alta, Snowbasin and Deer Valley.

A full Ikon Pass is over $1,300, however the company offers cheaper alternatives.

Renewing Ikon Pass holders can save $100 on next season’s pass for a limited time.

More information is available at ikonpass.com.