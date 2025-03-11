EpicPromise delivers nearly $500k in support for Park City students

Jen Billow, the foundation’s vice president for advancement, said with the most recent Vail Resorts EpicPromise donation, it has been able to increase preschool enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year to allow for 100 additional students.

“They're a big supporter of early childcare in general, so they've been supporting preschool for 10 years, including that $250,000 gift they made last year,” Billow said.

The foundation’s president and CEO Ingrid Whitley said the continued support from Vail EpicPromise is crucial as it prepares for the 16th Running with Ed event to raise money for Park City educator classroom grants.

Each year EpicPromise and the mountain provide $25,000 for the fundraiser, $10,000 of which is earmarked for the Park City Mountain grant that goes directly to classrooms.

Registration for Running with Ed is now open. The run is May 17.