EpicPromise delivers nearly $500k in support for Park City students

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:38 PM MDT
A new preschool classroom at Jeremy Ranch Elementary
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
A new preschool classroom at Jeremy Ranch Elementary

Through its 10-year partnership with the Park City Education Foundation, Park City Mountain and its nonprofit EpicPromise have donated nearly $500,000 to the foundation to help fund preschool and education programs in the community.

Jen Billow, the foundation’s vice president for advancement, said with the most recent Vail Resorts EpicPromise donation, it has been able to increase preschool enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year to allow for 100 additional students.

“They're a big supporter of early childcare in general, so they've been supporting preschool for 10 years, including that $250,000 gift they made last year,” Billow said. 

The foundation’s president and CEO Ingrid Whitley said the continued support from Vail EpicPromise is crucial as it prepares for the 16th Running with Ed event to raise money for Park City educator classroom grants.

Each year EpicPromise and the mountain provide $25,000 for the fundraiser, $10,000 of which is earmarked for the Park City Mountain grant that goes directly to classrooms.

Registration for Running with Ed is now open. The run is May 17.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver