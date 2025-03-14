Love Like Ky foundation to host Sober Ski Day

Skiers and riders can sign up to enter the Love Like Ky ski vertical contest at noon at the resort’s Legacy Lodge Plaza.

Participants can log their runs and vertical or visit to win tickets that will go toward an opportunity drawing.

Information booths staffed by local nonprofits that focus on mental health support, including Live Like Sam and the Christian Center of Park City will also give tickets away.

FULL INTERVIEW: Anneke and Judd Efinger on KPCW's Local News Hour Listen • 7:22

The event wraps with a live DJ and sober Après-ski party from 2- 3 p.m.

Love Like Ky was founded in 2024 after Park City resident Kyler Efinger died in an accident at the Salt Lake City Airport. His family has said he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was suffering a manic episode when the accident occurred.

Since then, his family has worked to raise awareness of mental health in mountain towns in hopes of reducing the rate of suicide.