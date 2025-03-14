© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Love Like Ky foundation to host Sober Ski Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 14, 2025 at 3:38 PM MDT
Love Like Ky was founded in 2024 after Park City resident Kyler Efinger died in an accident at the Salt Lake City Airport.
Love Like Ky Foundation
Love Like Ky was founded in 2024 after Park City resident Kyler Efinger died in an accident at the Salt Lake City Airport.

A Park City family is honoring their late son and brother with a Sober Ski Day at Park City Mountain Saturday, March 15.

Skiers and riders can sign up to enter the Love Like Ky ski vertical contest at noon at the resort’s Legacy Lodge Plaza.

Participants can log their runs and vertical or visit to win tickets that will go toward an opportunity drawing.

Information booths staffed by local nonprofits that focus on mental health support, including Live Like Sam and the Christian Center of Park City will also give tickets away.

FULL INTERVIEW: Anneke and Judd Efinger on KPCW's Local News Hour

The event wraps with a live DJ and sober Après-ski party from 2- 3 p.m.

Love Like Ky was founded in 2024 after Park City resident Kyler Efinger died in an accident at the Salt Lake City Airport. His family has said he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was suffering a manic episode when the accident occurred.

Since then, his family has worked to raise awareness of mental health in mountain towns in hopes of reducing the rate of suicide.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver